First Alert: Cloudy with chilly light rain possible

(KFVS) - A fast-moving system will bring another shot of wind and light, chilly rain to the Heartland.

Gusty winds are also likely.

The system should push out of the region by this afternoon.

This will help keep highs mainly in the cool 50s.

By this evening, clouds and winds will decrease allowing for temps to drop just below freezing overnight.

The weekend is looking cool and mainly dry.

Another quick system could bring more clouds and few light showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Next week will warm up again, with milder conditions.

This will be temporary.

Another shot of cooler air will move into the Heartland by Thursday.

