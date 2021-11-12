Heartland Votes
Egyptian Head Start temporarily closed following 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Classes are expected to resume on November 29, pending further investigation.
Nov. 12, 2021
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start temporarily closed its Egyptian Head Start Early Learning Center due to two confirmed cases of COVID-12 in the building.

Classes are expected to resume on November 29, pending further investigation.

According to head start officials, the cases were reported on Nov. 12. Families have been notified.

The decision to temporarily close the center came after consultation with the Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case.

According to head start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the building.

