Colder weather for your Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front has moved through the area and a little disturbance behind the front is making things a little interesting to our north. We have received numerous reports of light snow with a band of precipitation moving towards the Heartland. This area of precipitation will likely dissipate over the next few hours however, our northwestern counties may see a sprinkle or a flurry this evening. By morning most of the Heartland will be clear with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Saturday we will see sunny skies south to mostly cloudy skies north. Highs will range from the lower to middle 40s under the cloud cover to near 50 in our southwestern counties with plenty of sunshine.

