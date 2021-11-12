A chilly weekend ahead

Rain will push out of the area this afternoon, it will stay cool and windy with most areas in the 50s. Tonight will be dry but cold. Lows will dip back below freezing by daybreak on Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lots of sunshine expected across most of the area on Saturday, far northern counties in southern Illinois may have some morning clouds. Even with full sun, most areas won’t make it out of the 40s for highs. Sunday will bring some passing clouds and a slight chance for a few light showers through the morning hours. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s.

