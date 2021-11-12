Charleston High School cracks down on weapons, installs metal detectors

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Keeping students safe is every school administrator’s priority, and leaders in Charleston are taking steps to improve it.

They believe new metal detectors will help keep weapons out of the high school.

When Charleston High School students walk into the building, metal detectors are the first things they’ll see, but before walking through, they’ll need to place their belongings in bins.

“They usually hand their bags through for the principal to look through,” Superintendent Jeremy Siebert said.

“Whatever we can do to keep our students safe as far from criminal activity, we’re going to try to do that.”

Charleston Superintendent Jeremy Siebert said there aren’t any threats to the school, but crime in the community has him taking extra precautions.

He also said stimulus money helped them get the detectors after the old ones stopped working about 12 years ago.

“With the stimulus money that’s been available to schools, we’ve been able to use that for a lot of different things which has opened up money for other things that we could use for things such like this,” Siebert said.

Brenda Bickford is going into her 13th year of being the school resource officer.

She remembers the last time the school had metal detectors.

“I love it. I’ve been wanting these back for some time and we just had to wait till we could afford it,” Bickford said.

Bickford explained that crime is a concern outside of the school setting.

“A lot of our students live in the area that’s kind of high profile and there is some gun activity and it may be brought in from another town into us and it makes the students upset. So, we’re just doing this as a safety precaution, not only that, it’s something we’ve always had and we’re just upgrading and updating, that’s all we’re doing,” she said.

While Siebert knows there are some mixed options on it, he has one important goal.

“We want to keep their students safe while they’re at school,” Siebert said.

The detectors have wheels, so Siebert plans to move them around to use for games and other extracurricular activities.

