Cape Girardeau Public School Dist. partners with pharmacies for vaccine clinic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area pharmacies are partnering with the Cape Girardeau Public School District to host pediatric vaccine clinics.

The first one will be at Cape Central Middle School, 11900 Thilenius Street, on Thursday, November 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second dose clinic will follow on Thursday, December 9.

Pharmacists and staff from John’s Pharmacy and Park Pharmacy are working together to administer more than 600 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the one-day clinic for children ages 5-11.

An appointment is required and a parent or guardian must accompany the child to their appointment.

You can make an appointment online or contact Cape Girardeau Public Schools for more information.

Organizers say appointments are available for any child age 5-11 who is able and willing to sit for the vaccination and willing to cooperate with the vaccinator. If the patient is resistant, they recommend the parent or guardian contact the child’s pediatrician or family physician to schedule an appointment.

