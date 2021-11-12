Cape Central FCCLA club kicks off campaign to help distracted driving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, cell phone-related crashes are one of the fastest growing causes of traffic crashes in Missouri, increasing by more than 30%.

That’s why Cape Central High school kicked off a campaign called Buckle Up Phone Down.

The idea is to help decrease distracted driving among teens.

Cape Central junior Chloe Merkley says distracted driving affects everyone on the road.

“We wanted to get this out there and kind of go to classes and present and tell them about how distracted driving needs to be taken seriously,” said Merkley.

Merkley is also member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

“It’s really sad seeing some teens including some of ours from our high school and family members die because their looking down at a text and snapping back for a snapchat,” Merkley said.

Classmates have pledged to drive without distractions.

“I feel like since we go into each classroom each individual FCCLA student we go in and we have goody bags like sunglasses and cards and info, and they get to watch a 20-minute video of why this is important I feel like this will impact easier than just telling them Hey don’t text don’t drive buckle up,” said senior Alyssa Ruessler.

Cape central is one of 15 Missouri high schools participating in the Buckle Up Phone Down campaign.

“I definitely feel like this is an eye opener for teens because sometimes they think it’s a joke and its not a joke its people’s lives at danger,” Merkley said.

The campaign comes at time when distracted driving is up among teens in the state.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.