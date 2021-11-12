3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for day after Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will kick off the holiday season on Friday, November 26.

Fountain Street, between Broadway and Themis, will be closed to vehicle traffic but open to foot traffic starting at 3 p.m.

Old Town Cape will host the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The 30-foot Christmas tree will be located in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard.

Food and beverages will be available in food trucks starting at 5 p.m. You can also roast s’mores around firepit stations.

Carolers will perform at 5:45 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 6:10 p.m. They’ll light the tree around 6:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.