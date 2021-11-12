22,600 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 22,600 new cases of COVID-19.

That is since the last reporting on Friday, November 5.

IDPH reported new cases of COVID-19 increased 29 percent from the previous week.

Currently, the department is reporting a total of 1,735,586 cases, including 26,077 deaths.

Since Nov. 5, laboratories have reported 906,911 specimens for a total of 37,016,510.

As of Thursday night, 1,553 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5-11 is 3 percent.

Of Illinois’ total population, IDPH said a little more than 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

A total of 16,256,855 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,689 doses.

Since reporting on Nov. 5, 439,291 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

