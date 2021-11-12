Heartland Votes
Advertisement

22,600 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of Friday

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, November 12.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, November 12.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 22,600 new cases of COVID-19.

That is since the last reporting on Friday, November 5.

IDPH reported new cases of COVID-19 increased 29 percent from the previous week.

Currently, the department is reporting a total of 1,735,586 cases, including 26,077 deaths.

Since Nov. 5, laboratories have reported 906,911 specimens for a total of 37,016,510.

As of Thursday night, 1,553 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5-11 is 3 percent.

Of Illinois’ total population, IDPH said a little more than 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

A total of 16,256,855 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,689 doses.

Since reporting on Nov. 5, 439,291 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
A Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on Wednesday night, November...
Deer to blame in serious motorcycle crash
Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her...
Mother killed, 1-year-old daughter missing, Ill. police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

The Graves County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, November 12.
Graves Co. Health Dept. reported 52 new cases of COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases
An animal care team at the Saint Louis Zoo is keeping a close eye on eight big cats after they...
8 big cats at Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 12.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 27 new cases of COVID-19