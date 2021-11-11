Veterans Day Parade to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Legion Post #158 and Jackson Memorial VFW Post and Auxiliary #10495 will be hosting a Veterans Day parade through Uptown Jackson at 4 p.m.

Veterans from all branches of the United States military will be participating in the event.

In addition to veterans, scout troops, high school bands, antique tractors and those wanting to show their support for veterans are expected to participate.

Those with military vehicles, motorcycles, trucks and cars are also invited to take part.

The parade will start at the Frozen Food Locker on South High Street, continue north, turn west on Main St. and then turn south on Russell Avenue.

Parking along the parade route will be restricted starting at 2 p.m. Vehicles parked along the parade route after 2 p.m. will be towed.

Line-up for the parade will begin after 3 p.m. along the street beside the City Cemetery and in front of the Jackson High School.

The City of Jackson is urging drivers to be cautious and to watch out for pedestrians and road closures before, during and after the parade.

