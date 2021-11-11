Veterans Day ceremony held at the Doughboy Statue in Herrin, Ill.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 50 people gathered at Herrin’s Doughboy Statue to honor our veterans on Veterans Day.

We talked with multiple veterans about the importance of the day.

“This means a whole lot to everybody, especially to the veterans, that come out and we have a day of our day,” said Army veteran Daniel Priddy.

Priddy said Taps and gun volleys are always touching moments for him.

“Anytime I hear Taps or the 21-gun, it gets your right about here. Hearing the old bag pipes, it pulls at the heart strings,” he said.

During the ceremony, a gun volley was held to close out the celebration.

As flags flew in the wind, this was one man’s 64th consecutive year attending the Veterans Day ceremony.

“You can’t do enough to thank the veterans and you can’t do enough to honor the veterans,” said Jim Gentile.

Also during the ceremony, bag pipes were played in honor of Veterans Day.

“I’ve done this since I was a little bitty kid for World War I veterans, you know,” said World War II Army veteran Don Benitone.

Benitone, who was a medic while he served, is set to turn 100 years old in five days.

He said he’s happy to be able to attend this year’s veterans celebration.

“Same as the past, it’s been year after year I’ve been here personally. I’m glad I’m here today,” said Benitone.

Priddy explained what the day meant to him as a veteran.

“Veterans Day to me means this is our day, kind of like Christmas is to Santa Claus, this is our day where we can celebrate the good, the bad and the unfortunate,” said Priddy.

He wanted to share a message with his fellow soldiers: “Thank you to all of our veterans, past present and the future ones. It’s because of you that keep this country good, keeps it great.”

