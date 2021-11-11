SLIDESHOW: Black Friday ads 2021
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several major retailers released their Black Friday ads or previews of their Black Friday ads.
Check store hours for Black Friday below, but they may vary by location.
- Amazon
- Bass Pro Shops - Opens at 5 a.m.
- Best Buy - Open at 5 a.m.
- Cabela’s - Opens at 5 a.m.
- The Home Depot - Opens at 6 a.m.
- JCPenney - Opens at 5 a.m.
- Kohl’s - Opens at 5 a.m.
- Macy’s - Opens at 5 a.m.
- Sam’s Club - Regular hours
- Target - Opens at 7 a.m.
- Walmart - 5 a.m. local time
See which retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving here.
Keep checking back as we continue to add more stores.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.