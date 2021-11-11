Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Santas’ in short supply this holiday season

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to...
A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about holiday humbug: It looks like Santa Claus might not be coming to every small town and city this year.

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

The head of a professional Santa Claus school in Denver said the region is down about 10-15% in Santas this year, while other Santa-staffing agencies say the demand is up over 120%.

One issue: Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of exposure to COVID-19, especially in children who aren’t yet vaccinated.

Virtual or video visits are one solution that many are using to address the Santa shortage.

The current labor market has companies in other industries struggling as well, including trucking, veterinary services and hospitality.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
Terrance Bevly is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in New Madrid, Mo.
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her...
Mother killed, 1-year-old daughter missing, Ill. police say

Latest News

Julia Hawkins gained a world record at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, La.
105-year-old woman dashes to world record
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day