Much cooler weather as we head into the weekend

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. After this morning’s rain, mostly sunny skies ended the day with breezy conditions. For this evening, the winds will relax and temperatures will drop rapidly. We are watching a few showers to our northwest that may move into our western counties before weakening. Clouds will begin to move into the area later this evening. There may be a few light showers across our southern counties towards morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

For your Friday we will see a few isolated showers early in our southern counties. Other wise it will be partly cloudy and a little breezy at times. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s far south.

Another shot of cold air will move into the area on Saturday. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs in the middle to upper 40s in most areas.

