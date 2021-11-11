Life Hacks with Laura: Cutting apples

(KFVS) - Many people may cut their apple with the stem facing up, but it’s actually safer to turn it around because there’s more surface area on the top of an apple.

Next, cut the apple in a tic tac toe pattern.

If you’re packing it for a kid’s lunch, or maybe you’re going to eat it a little bit later, you can take saran wrap or just a rubber band, keep the core in there as well, and just wrap it right around the apple.

It should fit perfectly back together with the core still in the middle. This will help the apple not brown as quickly.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.