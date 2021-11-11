Heartland Votes
Life Hacks with Laura: Cutting apples

Here are a couple hacks for the next time you eat an apple.
Here are a couple hacks for the next time you eat an apple.(Pexels/stock image)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Many people may cut their apple with the stem facing up, but it’s actually safer to turn it around because there’s more surface area on the top of an apple.

Next, cut the apple in a tic tac toe pattern.

If you’re packing it for a kid’s lunch, or maybe you’re going to eat it a little bit later, you can take saran wrap or just a rubber band, keep the core in there as well, and just wrap it right around the apple.

It should fit perfectly back together with the core still in the middle. This will help the apple not brown as quickly.

