Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. State Police investigating fatal collision in Lyon Co.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers responded to the scene to investigate the collision.(WCAX)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eddyville, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lyon County collision that left one woman dead.

Post 1 dispatch received a call regarding an injury collision near the intersection of KY 730 and Dianne Drive in Lyon County around 1 p.m.

According to troopers, Amy Phelps, 53, of Eddyville, Kentucky, was traveling west on KY 730, operating a 2000 Buick LeSabre.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a culvert.

After striking the culvert, the vehicle then struck a wall and overturned.

Phelps was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Phelps succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Eddyville Fire Department, and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Derek Scott.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
Terrance Bevly is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in New Madrid, Mo.
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
A Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on Wednesday night, November...
Deer to blame in serious motorcycle crash

Latest News

Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
VIDEO: Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Gov. Lee expected to sign bill changing COVID-19 restrictions in Tennessee schools
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, garbage dumped in a cow pasture sickened and...
Illegal dumping investigation underway in Graves Co. after cattle sickened