Ky. State Police investigating fatal collision in Lyon Co.

Eddyville, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lyon County collision that left one woman dead.

Post 1 dispatch received a call regarding an injury collision near the intersection of KY 730 and Dianne Drive in Lyon County around 1 p.m.

According to troopers, Amy Phelps, 53, of Eddyville, Kentucky, was traveling west on KY 730, operating a 2000 Buick LeSabre.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a culvert.

After striking the culvert, the vehicle then struck a wall and overturned.

Phelps was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Phelps succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Eddyville Fire Department, and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Derek Scott.

