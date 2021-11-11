Heartland Votes
Illinois man facing charges following death of boater at Lake of the Ozarks over the summer

McEwen is charged with Boating While Intoxicated.
McEwen is charged with Boating While Intoxicated.
By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Dylan McEwen, 24, is facing boating while intoxicated charges after an incident at Lake of the Ozarks in August where one man died.

Investigators say when Trooper Brian Geier arrived he found six passengers on the boat saying Sean Jouglard, 21, was missing.

Investigators revealed the passengers claimed they were all jumping off the boat when they noticed Jouglard was not there.

Trooper Geier says he smelled alcohol coming from McEwen. McEwen declined to do a breathalyzer and was eventually transported to the Camden County Jail. Troopers later did a blood-alcohol test.

A resident on the water captured a video of Jouglard being thrown from the boat. investigators say another witness said the boat being driven by McEwen was going very fast through the main channel and she could see someone being ejected.

A toxicology report from the MSHP crime lab shows McEwen’s blood alcohol level was .187% nearly three hours after the incident.

