Flags to line ‘Avenue of Flags’ for Veterans Day after rain passes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 800 flags will line the roadway into Cape County Park North after the rain stops on Veterans Day.
According to organizers, volunteers will begin installing the American Flags at 1 p.m.
Each flag placed represents a veteran who served in the United States military in wars ranging from World War I to The Global War on Terror.
The flags will stay in place throughout the weekend and will be recovered at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 15.
Each year, volunteers set up the flags for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot’s Day, 9/11 and Veterans Day.
