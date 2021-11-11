First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our dry, mild weather is finally coming to an end today as a cooler pattern begins to take hold. A band of rain and embedded thundershowers will cross the area from west to east during the morning but will be pushing quickly out of the region by late morning. This will leave behind a dry but breezy and cooler day. Temps should rebound into the 60s this afternoon with some sunshine, but it will cool down more quickly tonight under mainly clear skies. On Friday a weak system will pass through from west to east with more clouds and a few light rain showers…..and it will be cooler with highs only in the 50s.

The weekend continues to look dry but cool, with highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s on Sunday. As we get into early next week, southerly winds will begin to gradually warm us up again….in fact by next Wednesday it looks like we’ll be rather mild (but windy) before another cold front brings showers and cooler conditions by Wednesday night into Thursday.

