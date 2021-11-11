First Alert: Rainy morning, chilly and breezy afternoon

(KFVS) - Cooler air is on the way as a cold front makes its way through the Heartland.

Rain and embedded thundershowers will push through the region from west to east this morning.

This is a fast moving system which should be out of the Heartland by late morning.

Behind the front, Veterans Day will be cooler and breezy.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s with some sunshine.

Tonight will cool off quickly under mainly clear skies.

A weak system will pass through the Heartland on Friday.

A few light showers are possible.

Friday will also be cooler with highs only in the 50s.

The weekend will be dry, but cool with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Early next week, southerly winds will begin to gradually warm up the Heartland.

