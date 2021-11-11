Deer to blame in serious motorcycle crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on Wednesday night, November 10.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Route NN in Scott County, just three miles north of Charleston.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 65-year-old Clifford T. Rolwing was driving a Can-Am Spyder three-wheeled motorcycle southbound when he hit a deer in the roadway.

Rolwing was seriously injured in the crash.

An ambulance crew transported him to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

