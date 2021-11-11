Heartland Votes
Crews respond to building fire in Kennett

Crews responded to a building fire on Russell Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews responded to a building fire on Russell Street on Wednesday afternoon.(Source: Kennett Fire Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Flames could be seen coming out of building in Kennett on Wednesday afternoon, November 10.

According to the Kennett Fire Department, when crews arrived to the the building on Russell Street, flames were seen through the roof.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the property, but photos the fire department posted on their Facebook page shows there was significant damage.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

