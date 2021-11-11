31 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Bi-County Health Dept. region

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 11.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 17

Total cases - 12,494

Total deaths - 170

Franklin County

New cases - 14

Total cases - 7,590

Total deaths - 107

