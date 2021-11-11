31 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Bi-County Health Dept. region
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 11.
A summary of cases in the county includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 17
- Total cases - 12,494
- Total deaths - 170
Franklin County
- New cases - 14
- Total cases - 7,590
- Total deaths - 107
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.