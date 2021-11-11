Heartland Votes
31 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Bi-County Health Dept. region

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 11.(WILX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 11.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 17
  • Total cases - 12,494
  • Total deaths - 170

Franklin County

  • New cases - 14
  • Total cases - 7,590
  • Total deaths - 107

