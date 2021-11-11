2 injured in crash at I-57 construction zone in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The driver of an HNO truck with rear attenuator and a pick-up truck were injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Williamson County on Wednesday afternoon, November 10.

The crash happened in the righthand southbound lane of I-57 at milepost 54, near the Marion exit, at approximately 3:20 p.m.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) preliminary investigation, a construction truck, with a rear attenuator and arrow board directing traffic to move over to the left two lanes, was stationary in the right lane when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

After the crash, the pick-up spun clockwise facing westbound and blocked the center and right lanes.

The driver of of the pick-up, 23-year-old Nicholas T. Stokes of Pittsburg, and the driver of the construction truck, 50-year-old Dana I. Robinson of Cairo, were both transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ISP said Stokes was ticketed for improper passing of an emergency/construction vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.