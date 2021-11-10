U.S. District Court Judge Brian S. Miller will present keynote at Southeast Mo. State MLK Jr. dinner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced on Wednesday, November 10, that United States District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas Brian S. Miller, will present the keynote address for their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.

The celebration dinner will be held at the Show Me Center on Friday, January 26 and doors will be open at 5 p.m. with dinner scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

According to Southeast Mo. State the theme for the event this year will be CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love.

Tickets for dinner are $20 each or for a table of eight $160.

Southeast Mo. State said 100 free tickets for dinner will be available at the Center for Student Involvement in the University Center for SEMO students.

Additional student tickets are $5 each.

Dinner tickets and sponsorships are available on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration website.

Southeast Mo. State also said Platinum level sponsorships are available for $3,000 a table, Gold level sponsorships for $1,500 a table, Silver level sponsorships for $300 per table and Bronze level sponsorships for $250 per table.

Judge Miller was sworn in as a United States District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas on April 18, 2008 and served as chief judge from 2012 to 2019.

Before joining the federal bench, he served as an associate judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

He entered the United States Navy seventeen days after graduating from Helena-West Helena Central High School and served as a boatswains mate on the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey from 1985 to 1989.

Judge Miller chairs the Judicial Conference of the United States Committee on Judicial Resources.

He has also chaired the Subcommittee on Judicial Statistics and has served on the Eighth Circuit Judicial Council.

For more information call 573-651-2626 or email.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.