Heartland Votes
Advertisement

State of Missouri offers credit and identity theft monitoring resources

The services offered through IDX will cost the state approximately $800,000.
The services offered through IDX will cost the state approximately $800,000.(Pexels.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The State of Missouri announced on Wednesday, November 10, that they will be offering 12 months of credit and identity theft monitoring resources through IDX.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education letters will be sent out to certified educators across the state whose personally identifiable information may have been compromised.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the state is unaware of any misuse of individual information was accessed inappropriately outside of an isolated incident.

The monitoring resources will go to about 620,000 past and present certified educators who personally identifiable information was contained in the DESE database.

Educators that was potentially impacted will receive communication through email or by mail.

“Educators have enough on their plates right now and I want to apologize to them for this incident and the additional inconvenience it may cause them,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “It is unacceptable. The security of the data we collect is of the utmost importance to our agency. Rest assured that we are working closely with OA-ITSD to resolve this situation.”

The services offered through IDX will cost the state approximately $800,000.

Stakeholders can visit the website to learn more and stay informed about this situation.

Educators may contact the IDX Call Center Monday through Friday at 833-325-1777 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

The call center is closed Thursday, November 11, for the Veterans Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says
Christian Alexander Sneath, 23, of Springfield, and Cordilla Pearl Niederhelman, 19, of...
2 charged in parking garage car fire at Branson Landing

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
New Madrid Police are investigating the death of man on the 100 block of St. Theresa Street.
Death investigation underway in New Madrid, Mo.
A lot of Christmas lists will include earbuds or headphones, but experts warn, those popular...
Possible hearing loss from earbuds and headphones