State of Missouri offers credit and identity theft monitoring resources

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The State of Missouri announced on Wednesday, November 10, that they will be offering 12 months of credit and identity theft monitoring resources through IDX.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education letters will be sent out to certified educators across the state whose personally identifiable information may have been compromised.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the state is unaware of any misuse of individual information was accessed inappropriately outside of an isolated incident.

The monitoring resources will go to about 620,000 past and present certified educators who personally identifiable information was contained in the DESE database.

Educators that was potentially impacted will receive communication through email or by mail.

“Educators have enough on their plates right now and I want to apologize to them for this incident and the additional inconvenience it may cause them,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “It is unacceptable. The security of the data we collect is of the utmost importance to our agency. Rest assured that we are working closely with OA-ITSD to resolve this situation.”

The services offered through IDX will cost the state approximately $800,000.

Stakeholders can visit the website to learn more and stay informed about this situation.

Educators may contact the IDX Call Center Monday through Friday at 833-325-1777 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

The call center is closed Thursday, November 11, for the Veterans Day holiday.

