Sikeston Job Fair offers childcare resources

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Childcare affects many workers across the Heartland when seeking employment.

Missouri Job Center in Sikeston held a hiring event on Wednesday, November 10, with resources available to help fix a lack of child services.

“I’m here to find a job because I want to take care of my family” said Braiden Jones who needs more than just a job he needs transportation and childcare. It’s a common issue these community leaders are tackling head on. “This is a one stop shop community resource event. We call it Fall for Success.”

Workforce development supervisor Lori Caldwell coordinated this daylong event.

“We have brought the employers, service providers, resource providers, all in one building to help the community,” said Caldwell.

Resources like Childcare Aware which helps both job seekers and employers find quality childcare.

Executive director Vena Oldsen said workers shouldn’t let family obligations keep them from finding a job.

“We just connect families to the childcare resources,” said Oldsen.

That help can include grants and other funding to help workers and businesses pay for the childcare they need.

“We serve eight counties down in Southeast Missouri,” said Olsen.

Jones said having the resources and jobs in the same facility, will help put him on a path to success.

“It will help me get a job and more knowledge is the key and I’m ready to learn,” said Jones.

If you missed the Fall for Success hiring event, you can stop by the Missouri Job Center in Sikeston for employment opportunities and resources available.

