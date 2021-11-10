Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Showers and breezy conditions heading our way

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a mild day across the Heartland but that is about to come to an end. Clouds will continue to increase this evening as a cold front moves towards the Heartland. Ahead of this front, southerly winds will increase as well, gusting over 30MPH at times. Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm will move into our western counties and head towards the Mississippi River by sunrise. Strong gusty winds will be possible with these showers, especially across our higher elevations in Southeast Missouri. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Thursday will start off with showers moving east through the Heartland. Most of the showers will exit the area by noon and sunshine will break out. By the late afternoon hours all of the Heartland should be sunny with breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s east to the middle 60s west.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says

Latest News

Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 11/10.
First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 11/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain and colder weather arrives Thursday
Watch First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 11/10.
First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 11/10
Watch First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 11/10.
First Alert Weather at Noon 11/10