Showers and breezy conditions heading our way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a mild day across the Heartland but that is about to come to an end. Clouds will continue to increase this evening as a cold front moves towards the Heartland. Ahead of this front, southerly winds will increase as well, gusting over 30MPH at times. Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm will move into our western counties and head towards the Mississippi River by sunrise. Strong gusty winds will be possible with these showers, especially across our higher elevations in Southeast Missouri. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Thursday will start off with showers moving east through the Heartland. Most of the showers will exit the area by noon and sunshine will break out. By the late afternoon hours all of the Heartland should be sunny with breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s east to the middle 60s west.

