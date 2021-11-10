Heartland Votes
SEMO men’s basketball team defeated Missouri State

By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO men’s basketball team defeated Missouri State in the season opener in Springfield Tuesday 99-94.

The Redhawks led 45-41 at halftime and made enough big shots to hold off the Bears in the 2nd half.

Erick Reed Junior led Southeast with 21 points and Chris Harris added 19 in the SEMO victory.

The Redhawks will host Youngstown State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the home opener at the Show Me Center.

