Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain and colder weather arrives Thursday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mix of sun and clouds expected through the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will hold off until after midnight. Rain and a couple rumbles of thunder will move from west to east across the Heartland through the morning hours. All of the Heartland is dry by the afternoon hours on Thursday. It will be windy and cooler. Lows tonight will only drop into the 50s. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s and lower 60s. Colder weather sinks into the Heartland Friday into the weekend. Lows will dip back below freezing by Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s in many areas.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says
Christian Alexander Sneath, 23, of Springfield, and Cordilla Pearl Niederhelman, 19, of...
2 charged in parking garage car fire at Branson Landing

Latest News

Watch First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 11/10.
First Alert Weather at Noon 11/10
Fall is here! Leaves continue to change colors throughout the Heartland.
Last Mild Day Of The Week
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 11/10
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 11/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain chances increase as we head towards Thursday