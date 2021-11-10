Rain and colder weather arrives Thursday

A mix of sun and clouds expected through the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will hold off until after midnight. Rain and a couple rumbles of thunder will move from west to east across the Heartland through the morning hours. All of the Heartland is dry by the afternoon hours on Thursday. It will be windy and cooler. Lows tonight will only drop into the 50s. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s and lower 60s. Colder weather sinks into the Heartland Friday into the weekend. Lows will dip back below freezing by Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s in many areas.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.