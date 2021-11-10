Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Possible hearing loss from earbuds and headphones

By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lot of Christmas lists will include earbuds or headphones, but experts warn, those popular items can lead to hearing loss.

“I try to protect myself from any ear damage from too loud of ear phones,” said Michael Cassel.

Hearing damage became a concern for Michael Cassel over the years, due to the loud noises of his job.

When he’s as the gym, he like to listen to music, but not too loud.

“I’ve noticed over the years that I’ve lost a little bit of high frequency so I try to leave these loose to where some of the sounds leak,” said Cassel.

However, he’s not alone.

Hearing Instrument Specialist, Kyle Griffin said if headphones and earbuds are used too loud over long periods of time, it may cause damage to your ears.

“What happens is we start to lose certain sounds and it makes speech muffled, it makes it harder to understand people,” said Griffin.

He said repeat exposure to loud noises that close to your ear could lead to hearing loss at a younger age.

“99.9% heals but it’s that repeat exposure that does damage over time,” said Griffin.

“If it’s so loud that people can hear it outside of your headphones it’s too loud... The louder it is the shorter the time it takes to damage our ears,” said Griffin.

Cassel said he still plans to use earbuds and headphones, but with caution.

“Not very loud, just enough to where I can hear and still hear others if they say something to me,” said Cassel.

If believe you are experiencing hearing loss, please contact your doctor.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County

Latest News

The Van Buren girls varsity cross country team placed first at state.
Van Buren varsity girls cross-country team turns tragedy into triumph following devastating fire
The campus will be open on Friday as the school is offering some relaxation activities for both...
SIUC cancels classes Friday, offers activities for self-care
The SEMO men’s basketball team defeated Missouri State in the season opener in Springfield...
SEMO men’s basketball team defeated Missouri State
Students at SIUC will have a day off and have a self care day.
SIUC self care day