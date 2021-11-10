Possible hearing loss from earbuds and headphones

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lot of Christmas lists will include earbuds or headphones, but experts warn, those popular items can lead to hearing loss.

“I try to protect myself from any ear damage from too loud of ear phones,” said Michael Cassel.

Hearing damage became a concern for Michael Cassel over the years, due to the loud noises of his job.

When he’s as the gym, he like to listen to music, but not too loud.

“I’ve noticed over the years that I’ve lost a little bit of high frequency so I try to leave these loose to where some of the sounds leak,” said Cassel.

However, he’s not alone.

Hearing Instrument Specialist, Kyle Griffin said if headphones and earbuds are used too loud over long periods of time, it may cause damage to your ears.

“What happens is we start to lose certain sounds and it makes speech muffled, it makes it harder to understand people,” said Griffin.

He said repeat exposure to loud noises that close to your ear could lead to hearing loss at a younger age.

“99.9% heals but it’s that repeat exposure that does damage over time,” said Griffin.

“If it’s so loud that people can hear it outside of your headphones it’s too loud... The louder it is the shorter the time it takes to damage our ears,” said Griffin.

Cassel said he still plans to use earbuds and headphones, but with caution.

“Not very loud, just enough to where I can hear and still hear others if they say something to me,” said Cassel.

If believe you are experiencing hearing loss, please contact your doctor.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.