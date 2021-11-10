Poinsett County Sheriff’s Deputies hurt serving search warrant

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff confirmed that three deputies had to be hospitalized Tuesday.

Sheriff Kevin Molder told KAIT8 the three deputies were assisting Weiner police in executing a search warrant when they came into contact with what the sheriff believed to be fentanyl. The deputies were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

“They are at home resting and we are very thankful for the quick response of the Weiner fire and rescue and Medic One and all those first responders,” he said.

Molder said at least three people were arrested during the search warrant. The names of those involved have not been released. The Weiner Police Department is handling the warrant and arrests.

The names of the deputies who were treated have not been released.

Molder said deputies are used to protecting themselves from gunfire; now, they deal with things like fentanyl.

He said it is becoming more common in the community. This concerns him for the safety of residents and first responders.

“This is something that, we are seeing, becoming a serious problem,” he said. “In the past, that is not something we had to worry about.”

Fentanyl is classified by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention as a powerful synthetic opioid, which can be deadly.

It is usually used to treat people with severe pain. In some cases, it is mixed with other drugs to give users a stronger high.

The CDC recently announced it is the most common drug involved drug overdose deaths in the United States.

