Ozark National Scenic Riverways asks visitors to be safe during deer season

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Ozark National Scenic Riverways has asked that visitors enjoy the annual firearms deer season in a safe and legal way.

The season in Missouri will be from November 13-23.

Hunting will be allowed in most areas of the park in accordance with with state and federal regulations.

The National Park Service has a few reminders for those who will be hunting or visiting during deer season:

Hunter orange is required for all hunters, but other visitors are encouraged to wear hunter orange if hiking, horseback riding, or floating in backcountry areas of the park.

All state hunting regulations are enforced within Ozark National Scenic Riverways. All hunters must comply with the Missouri Wildlife Code. Specific regulations for deer hunting can be found here.

Hunting is allowed in most areas of Ozark National Scenic Riverways with the exception of private property or within 300 yards of developed zones. Developed zones include buildings, administrative compounds, camping areas, hiking trails, and public use facilities. Hunting is not allowed within the former Big Spring State Park wildlife refuge. Be observant of signs posting additional restrictions.

With other visitors enjoying the rivers during this time, hunters are encouraged to clearly identify their target prior to shooting.

Tree stands cannot be permanently affixed to trees or structures, must be labeled with owner’s name, address, and conservation number, and must be removed by February 15 . Ground blinds are allowed but must be removed after each hunt. Game cameras are not allowed.

To report a suspected wildlife violation, please contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.

The following practices are in violation of the Missouri Wildlife Code and are strictly prohibited:

• Taking or attempting to take wildlife from or across a public roadway

• Pursuing wildlife by motor-driven air, land, or water conveyances

• Taking or attempting to take deer from motor-driven boats or from waters of the state

• Taking or attempting to take deer with dogs (in use or in possession)

• Taking or attempting to take deer with artificial light or night vision equipment (“spot lighting”)

• Taking or attempting to take deer with bait

• Failure to void (notch) deer permit or failure to attach permit to deer

“While hunting is not allowed in many national parks, when Ozark National Scenic Riverways was established the importance of traditional activities like hunting was recognized and included in the park’s enabling legislation,” said Superintendent Jason Lott.

“We welcome everyone to safely enjoy the park during firearms season, and we want everyone to be successful while hunting legally. Hunting regulations will be strictly enforced.”

Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding resources and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.

