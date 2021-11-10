Heartland Votes
Memphis police searching for 4 missing children

Memphis police searching for 4 missing children
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four missing children.

Police issued a City Watch Alert for 10-year-old Mariah Thomas, eight-year-old Jamiyah Thomas, three-year-old Chance Veasley, and one-year-old Keimiaya Veasley.

The children were last seen with their mother, Jamisha Thomas, on October 5. Police say the children are not supposed to be with their mother and could be in danger.

They may be in a silver 2002 Ford Explorer with Louisiana plates.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police.

