Louisville woman creates ‘Fence for the Missing’ outside Merriwether home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is gaining attention on social media for a new addition to her front yard.

Kristin Morris has created what she calls a “Fence for the Missing” outside her front door on Clay Street, aimed at raising awareness for people currently missing around the Louisville area.

“I just had a fiery passion to help,” Morris said.

Morris told WAVE 3 News the fire ignited roughly a year ago, when she came across the name Andrea Knabel. She started researching Knabel’s story, and discovered she was a single mother of two, just like Morris, and disappeared on Morris’ birthday.

The connection was too natural for Morris to ignore.

“There’s hundreds of people searching for Andrea, but I thought in mind that there was other stuff that I could do, that I could bring to the table that they haven’t thought of before, that would just ultimately help,” Morris said.

Morris began reaching out to the community, to share Knabel’s story.

She told WAVE 3 News she emailed several crime podcasts, to see if they would cover it. She’s emailed Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields on a daily basis. She’s also asked local businesses to donate to the cause.

Eventually, the idea for the fence took shape.

“If one person drives by or walks by with their dog and sees ‘Where is Andrea’ or looks at her flyer, then that’s one more person who didn’t know Andrea’s story and didn’t know she was missing,” Morris said.

Someone donated 500 plastic cups, and Morris used them to write the message “Where Is Andrea Knabel” on the fence.

But Morris isn’t stopping there.

Over the next few weeks, she’ll be designing holiday decorations with the initials and pictures of all 29 people listed on LMPD’s missing persons list, hoping their pictures, pinned in one place, can provide strength in numbers and give the families some comfort during the holidays.

“You just got to get after it,” Morris said. “You got to get out there and go strong and say, you know stand up and say, ‘I’m looking for somebody and I’m not going to stop until they’re found.’”

