Heartland Votes
Advertisement

LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - State and local leaders attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.

The ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. at the airport.

Governor Andy Beshear was joined by U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell; U.S. Rep. James Comer; McCracken County Judge/Executive Craig Clymer; Paducah Mayor George Bray; Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau and Dr. Anton Reece, board chair of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

In July, it was announced the passenger terminal at the airport, which has been in use for 67 years, would be replaced in a $42 million project.

Most of the funding would come from federal grants.

In August, it was announced the airport would receive its second installment of $10 million in federal funding to go toward the construction.

The funding came from the Airport Improvement Program.

The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says
Christian Alexander Sneath, 23, of Springfield, and Cordilla Pearl Niederhelman, 19, of...
2 charged in parking garage car fire at Branson Landing

Latest News

LIVE: Groundbreaking for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport
Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Independence closed between N. Broadview, N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau due to crash
New Madrid Police are investigating the death of man on the 100 block of St. Theresa Street.
Death investigation underway in New Madrid, Mo.