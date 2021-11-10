LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - State and local leaders attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.

The ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. at the airport.

Governor Andy Beshear was joined by U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell; U.S. Rep. James Comer; McCracken County Judge/Executive Craig Clymer; Paducah Mayor George Bray; Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau and Dr. Anton Reece, board chair of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

In July, it was announced the passenger terminal at the airport, which has been in use for 67 years, would be replaced in a $42 million project.

Most of the funding would come from federal grants.

In August, it was announced the airport would receive its second installment of $10 million in federal funding to go toward the construction.

The funding came from the Airport Improvement Program.

The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.

