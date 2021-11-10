Heartland Votes
Last Mild Day Of The Week

Rain arrives tomorrow...
Fall is here! Leaves continue to change colors throughout the Heartland.
Fall is here! Leaves continue to change colors throughout the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Temperatures in the mid and upper 40s with some locations seeing patchy fog starting off Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies today will provide a bit more sunshine than yesterday. This will help temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. Southerly winds can gust up to 20mph.

Tonight, cloudy skies with rain chances increasing late. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible during the predawn and early morning hours on Thursday. As the cold front continues to move through the Heartland, we will clear out the rain and clouds later on Thursday afternoon. It will be very breezy tomorrow with winds gusting near 30mph at times.

Behind this front, cool air will set up our high temperatures below normal in the upper 40s/low 50. Mornings will be back near and below freezing.

-Lisa

