Investigation underway for Illegal trash dumping

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday, November 10, that they are investigating a garbage dump off.

The garbage was located at Cardinal Road near Interstate 69.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office a landowner reported the trash in early Nov.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified and found two suspects that are responsible for dumping the garbage in a cow pasture field.

The two suspects are in the process of being charged.

The cattle belonging to the property owner had got into the garbage and ate some plastic which caused sickness and death in at least one cow.

More information will be released once the suspects have been charged.

