Independence closed between N. Broadview, N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau due to crash

Crews are on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Independence Street is closed between N. Broadview and N. Kingshighway after a crash on Wednesday afternoon, November 10.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they are investigating a crash involving a SEMI truck and a motorcycle.

Witnesses said two people were on the motorcycle.

Our crew on scene reported seeing two ambulances leave the scene.

Crews expect to have Independence St. open in the area around 1:30 p.m.

