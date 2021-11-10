Independence closed between N. Broadview, N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau due to crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Independence Street is closed between N. Broadview and N. Kingshighway after a crash on Wednesday afternoon, November 10.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they are investigating a crash involving a SEMI truck and a motorcycle.

Witnesses said two people were on the motorcycle.

Our crew on scene reported seeing two ambulances leave the scene.

Crews expect to have Independence St. open in the area around 1:30 p.m.

