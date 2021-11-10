Heartland Votes
Humane Society ask for help for animals in need

Caruthersville Humane Society will be accepting donations for the pets.
Caruthersville Humane Society will be accepting donations for the pets.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Humane Society announced on Wednesday, November 10, that their Helping Hands food pantry for pets is empty.

The Helping Hands food pantry serves people in temporary need of food for their animals.

“We have seen such an increase in requests, and a decrease in donations, that we are having to turn away requests for help in the region,” Wilcox said, “Sometimes we are able to purchase some quickly for an emergency, but our normal food pantry is now bare.”

According to the CHS their business has been hit hard from people being evicted and people moving out and leaving their dogs behind.

“We have taken in several animals as a result of evictions, or people moving to beat an eviction and leaving their pets behind,” CHS Director Karol Wilcox said, “It has hit as at an extremely rough time with our costs rising and so much need in the area for food and medical assistance.”

CHS said they are requesting donations of new or gently used towels and blankets, Purina dry dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, wet pedigree puppy or adult food, wet pate cat food and any brand of food for the food pantry.

They will also accept in donation toys, treats, bleach, Lysol, paper towels, leashes, collars and new or gently used stuffed animals.

Donation items can be dropped off or shipped at the shelter Monday through Friday located at 500 E. Industrial Dr., Caruthersville, Mo.

Arrangements for the donations can be made for pick-up by calling the shelter at 573-333-9977.

Cash donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1139, Caruthersville, MO 63830.

