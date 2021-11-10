Heartland Football Friday 11/12
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday on November 12 will feature district final and playoff games.
You can check the scores here on Friday night.
Our featured games include:
Mo. Dist. Finals
Class 1
- Scott City and Hayti
Class 2
- Lift for Life and New Madrid County Central
Class 3
- Kennett and Park Hills Central
Class 5
- Seckman and Jackson
Ill. Quarterfinals - Saturday, Nov. 13
Class 2A
- Pana and Nashville
Class 3A
- Benton and Mt. Carmel
Class 5A
- Marion and Kankakee
Ky. Second-Round Playoffs
Class 1A
- Crittenden Co. and Russellville
Class 2A
- Murray and Mayfield
Class 3A
- Paducah Tilghman and Union Co.
Class 5A
- Graves Co. and Owensboro
If you’re at the game, you can send us your photos and videos below.
