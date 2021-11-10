Heartland Football Friday 11/12

(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday on November 12 will feature district final and playoff games.

Our featured games include:

Mo. Dist. Finals

Class 1

Scott City and Hayti

Class 2

Lift for Life and New Madrid County Central

Class 3

Kennett and Park Hills Central

Class 5

Seckman and Jackson

Ill. Quarterfinals - Saturday, Nov. 13

Class 2A

Pana and Nashville

Class 3A

Benton and Mt. Carmel

Class 5A

Marion and Kankakee

Ky. Second-Round Playoffs

Class 1A

Crittenden Co. and Russellville

Class 2A

Murray and Mayfield

Class 3A

Paducah Tilghman and Union Co.

Class 5A

Graves Co. and Owensboro

