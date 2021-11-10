Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 11/12

Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 12.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday on November 12 will feature district final and playoff games.

You can check the scores here on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

Mo. Dist. Finals

Class 1

  • Scott City and Hayti

Class 2

  • Lift for Life and New Madrid County Central

Class 3

  • Kennett and Park Hills Central

Class 5

  • Seckman and Jackson

Ill. Quarterfinals - Saturday, Nov. 13

Class 2A

  • Pana and Nashville

Class 3A

  • Benton and Mt. Carmel

Class 5A

  • Marion and Kankakee

Ky. Second-Round Playoffs

Class 1A

  • Crittenden Co. and Russellville

Class 2A

  • Murray and Mayfield

Class 3A

  • Paducah Tilghman and Union Co.

Class 5A

  • Graves Co. and Owensboro

If you’re at the game, you can send us your photos and videos below.

