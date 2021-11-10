Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 10.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 14
- Females - One woman in her 20s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in 60s, one woman in her 70s and one woman in her 80s.
- Males - Three toddlers, one man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one in their 50s and one man in his 60s.
- Total cases - 12,477
- Total deaths - 170
- Total recoveries - 12,230
Franklin County:
- New cases - 4
- Females - One preteen girl, one woman in her 20s and two women in their 50s.
- Males - None
- Total cases -7,576
- Total deaths - 107
- Total recoveries - 7,380
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.