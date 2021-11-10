Heartland Votes
First Alert: Slightly warmer afternoon ahead of cold front

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Wednesday is starting off with patchy fog again in some areas.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid 40s.

There will be a bit more sunshine today than yesterday.

Skies will be partly cloudy.

It will also be breezy with southerly winds which could gust up to 20 mph.

Afternoon highs will be warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s.

More clouds return tonight with rain chances increasing late.

A cold front pushing into the Heartland could bring periods of moderate to heavy rain during the predawn and early morning hours on Thursday.

As the front continues to move through the Heartland, rain and clouds will move out later on Thursday afternoon.

It will also be very breezy with winds gusting near 30 mph at times.

Behind this front, cool air will settle in and cause our high temperatures to drop below normal in the upper 40s to low 50.

Morning lows will be back to near and below freezing.

