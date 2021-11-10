Egyptian Health Dept. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 10.
A summary of the cases includes:
Saline County
- Female - Two in their 20′s, two in their 30′s
- Male - One in their 30′s, one in their 50′s
Gallatin County
- Female - One in their 70′s
- Male - One in their teens
White County
- Female - One in their 40′s, one in their 60′s, one in their 90′s
- Male - One in their 30′s, one in their 50′s
As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,671 positive cases, including 71 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,091 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 885 positive cases, including nine deaths.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.