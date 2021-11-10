Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 10.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 10.(Pexels)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 10.

A summary of the cases includes:

Saline County

  • Female - Two in their 20′s, two in their 30′s
  • Male - One in their 30′s, one in their 50′s

Gallatin County

  • Female - One in their 70′s
  • Male - One in their teens

White County

  • Female - One in their 40′s, one in their 60′s, one in their 90′s
  • Male - One in their 30′s, one in their 50′s

As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,671 positive cases, including 71 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,091 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 885 positive cases, including nine deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
As of Wednesday, November 10, 359,108 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 booster.
COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic held at Ky. Capitol
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
The campus will be open on Friday as the school is offering some relaxation activities for both...
SIUC cancels classes Friday, offers activities for self-care