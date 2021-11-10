Death investigation underway in New Madrid, Mo.

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in New Madrid.

Officers were called to the 100 block of St. Theresa Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical treatment until the man was transported to a Sikeston hospital.

He passed away about an hour after arriving to the medical facility.

According to New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson, officers are in the process of gathering more information and conducting interviews.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. Officials are working to notify family members.

