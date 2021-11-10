Heartland Votes
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic held at Ky. Capitol

As of Wednesday, November 10, 359,108 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 booster.
As of Wednesday, November 10, 359,108 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 booster.(WVLT)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic at the Capitol in Frankfort on Wednesday, November 10.

According to the Commonwealth, more than 200 people attended the clinic and received a booster held in the rotunda.

Gov. Beshear said hospitalizations among vaccinated Kentuckians are increasing over time as immunity likely wanes.

“The exciting news today is that this booster event is sold out. Every single spot that we had, every single booster shot is taken,” said Beshear. “That means people are getting the message – over 200 of them today – that the booster is necessary and waning immunity is real. We want to encourage other health care providers to set up similar clinics. The fact that today is sold out shows that when you do it in a convenient place, we can get more people boosted faster.”

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, spoke at the booster clinic and shared that he received his booster earlier.

“Remember how nice it was early in the summer to start to get back to the lives we used to know before this virus? These vaccination boosters are the way we get back there,” said Dr. Stack. “We’ve got to come together to work against the misinformation that’s out there about these vaccines and about the virus. The vaccines are incredibly safe and incredibly effective, and they’re how we get back to our lives and keep our friends, family and loved ones safe.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman was first in line to receive her booster and did so with someone special in mind.

“I got my booster to help protect Kentuckians like my daughter, who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine. Please, do your part and get your vaccine – and a booster if you are eligible,” said Coleman.

The governor is urging all eligible Kentucky adults to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster and said that as of Wednesday, 359,108 Kentuckians had received a booster.

All eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says
Christian Alexander Sneath, 23, of Springfield, and Cordilla Pearl Niederhelman, 19, of...
2 charged in parking garage car fire at Branson Landing

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Individuals can start calling to schedule their appointments on Wednesday, November 10.
Purchase District Health Dept. conducts COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines
Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021