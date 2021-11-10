COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic held at Ky. Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic at the Capitol in Frankfort on Wednesday, November 10.

According to the Commonwealth, more than 200 people attended the clinic and received a booster held in the rotunda.

Gov. Beshear said hospitalizations among vaccinated Kentuckians are increasing over time as immunity likely wanes.

“The exciting news today is that this booster event is sold out. Every single spot that we had, every single booster shot is taken,” said Beshear. “That means people are getting the message – over 200 of them today – that the booster is necessary and waning immunity is real. We want to encourage other health care providers to set up similar clinics. The fact that today is sold out shows that when you do it in a convenient place, we can get more people boosted faster.”

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, spoke at the booster clinic and shared that he received his booster earlier.

“Remember how nice it was early in the summer to start to get back to the lives we used to know before this virus? These vaccination boosters are the way we get back there,” said Dr. Stack. “We’ve got to come together to work against the misinformation that’s out there about these vaccines and about the virus. The vaccines are incredibly safe and incredibly effective, and they’re how we get back to our lives and keep our friends, family and loved ones safe.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman was first in line to receive her booster and did so with someone special in mind.

“I got my booster to help protect Kentuckians like my daughter, who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine. Please, do your part and get your vaccine – and a booster if you are eligible,” said Coleman.

The governor is urging all eligible Kentucky adults to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster and said that as of Wednesday, 359,108 Kentuckians had received a booster.

All eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

