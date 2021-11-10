Heartland Votes
COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

