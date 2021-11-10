Heartland Votes
Collierville Kroger reopens with $4M in renovations after mass shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Kroger where a mass shooting took place back in September reopens Wednesday. Kroger opened its doors for us to get a look inside after a $4 million renovation.

The store opens at 9 a.m.

Kroger officials say they wanted the store to look different after the incident rocked the community.

So the store underwent a $4 million renovation.

Several changes were made after Kroger officials talked with associates from the store. Some of the changes include a complete renovation of the deli and fruit section.

There will no longer be a sushi vendor at this location. This comes as Collierville police reported the gunman worked for the sushi vendor.

Since the incident, the community has rallied together to support those impacted.

Just steps away from the store, Kroger along with Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center opened the Collierville Associate Resource Center for anyone in need of support.

A relief fund at Patriot Bank was created to support the victims and the organization Victim’s First set a goal of raising $20,000 to donate to the victims.

Now on the outside, a “We are Collierville Strong” sign will remain, showing how the community rallied together in a time of heartache.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

