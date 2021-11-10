Cardinals announce Winter Warm-Up plans for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals and their charitable foundation, Cardinals Care, announced their schedule for the foundation’s 26th Annual Winter Warm-Up fundraiser.

This year, the event will be held at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village on Jan. 15-17, 2022.

Events will be set up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village, enabling fans to spread out and enjoy the annual fan fest safely.

In addition to the new venue, fans who purchase tickets will also enjoy complimentary access to a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Cardinals Clubhouse tour is an exclusive opportunity that only happens during Winter Warm-Up weekend.

Over the Winter Warm-Up weekend, fans will enjoy:

Entertainment and live auctions from the Main Stage in Bally Sports Live!

Autographs in the Budweiser Brewhouse

Crown Room and PBR

Special presentations on the 3rd floor of Cardinals Nation

Busch Stadium will serve as the site for the Cardinals Care Store, Silent Auction display, autograph stations, and a vendor hall where fans will find a wide variety of sports memorabilia treasures and more.

Activities for kids will also be available throughout the footprint of the event.

Three-day weekend tickets and hotel packages at Live! by Loews–St. Louis and The Westin St. Louis will go on sale Friday, November 26.

Single-day tickets and autograph tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Proceeds from the event fund Cardinals Care programs, including Redbird Rookies, a free non-competitive baseball/softball program for kids, the youth ballfield program and the grant program.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.