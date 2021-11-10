Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cardinals announce Winter Warm-Up plans for 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care announced their schedule for the foundation’s 26th...
The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care announced their schedule for the foundation’s 26th Annual Winter Warm-Up fundraiser.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals and their charitable foundation, Cardinals Care, announced their schedule for the foundation’s 26th Annual Winter Warm-Up fundraiser.

This year, the event will be held at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village on Jan. 15-17, 2022.

Events will be set up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village, enabling fans to spread out and enjoy the annual fan fest safely.

In addition to the new venue, fans who purchase tickets will also enjoy complimentary access to a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Cardinals Clubhouse tour is an exclusive opportunity that only happens during Winter Warm-Up weekend.

Over the Winter Warm-Up weekend, fans will enjoy:

  • Entertainment and live auctions from the Main Stage in Bally Sports Live!
  • Autographs in the Budweiser Brewhouse
  • Crown Room and PBR
  • Special presentations on the 3rd floor of Cardinals Nation

Busch Stadium will serve as the site for the Cardinals Care Store, Silent Auction display, autograph stations, and a vendor hall where fans will find a wide variety of sports memorabilia treasures and more.

Activities for kids will also be available throughout the footprint of the event.

Three-day weekend tickets and hotel packages at Live! by Loews–St. Louis and The Westin St. Louis will go on sale Friday, November 26.

Single-day tickets and autograph tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Proceeds from the event fund Cardinals Care programs, including Redbird Rookies, a free non-competitive baseball/softball program for kids, the youth ballfield program and the grant program.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says

Latest News

Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 12.
Heartland Football Friday 11/12
The Van Buren girls varsity cross country team placed first at state.
Van Buren varsity girls cross-country team turns tragedy into triumph following devastating fire
The SEMO men’s basketball team defeated Missouri State in the season opener in Springfield...
SEMO men’s basketball team defeated Missouri State
SEMO men's basketball team defeated Missouri State 99-94.
SEMO men basketball defeats Missouri State, Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 11/9