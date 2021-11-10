130 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths as of Wednesday, November 10.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 11.2 percent.

According to the health center, death reports may be delayed due to the verification process.

The health center also reported 127 newly resolved cases.

As of Wednesday, according to the Missouri COVID Dashboard, 77,794 total doses have been administered to Cape Girardeau County residents.

